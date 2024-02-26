Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A notice was posted on the door of Icmeler on Northgate, at the edge of the Bullring, that said the building’s landlord had taken back possession of the premises.

The letter said: “Woodhead Investments & Development Services have taken back possession of these premises at 56 Northgate, Wakefield, by way of peaceable re-entry in respect of arrears of rent.

"Please direct any queries to Wood Investment & Development Services on the above telephone number.”

The notice added: “Please note it is illegal to try to gain entry into these premises following this action and we hereby give seven days notice to the tenant to reclaim any tenant good left in the premises by arrangement with Woodhead Investments & Development Services Ltd at the above address.”