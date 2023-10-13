James William Cranswick BEM was elected as a local councillor for Wakefield in the early 1970s and served the district for more than 20 years.

James William Cranswick BEM was elected as a local councillor for Wakefield in the early 1970s and served the district for more than 20 years.

His son, Colin, said: “I believe it was 1973 when he was elected as Deputy Mayor and the following year was elected as the first chairman of Wakefield Metropolitan District Council.

"He was also a magistrate, becoming Chairman of the Bench.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cranswick was awarded the BEM in the mid-1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cranswick also held the office of Chairman of The Police Authority, the Health Authority, Education Authority, the Parole Board, and of Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club.

In the mid-1980s he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

Paying tribute, the Royal Army Medical Corps Association, said on their website that Mr Cranswick joined the RAMC as a National Serviceman in 1951 and served until 1953 having attained the rank of sergeant.

On his completion of service, he returned to work on the railways as an engine driver and also spent time with the Territorial Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cranswick leaves wife Elizabeth, son Colin, daughter Ann and grandchildren, Rachael, Marc, Lauren and Daniel and great grandchildren; Megan, Mason, and Isabel.

For those who knew Mr Cranswick, or wish to show their respects, the funeral will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on October 17 at 11.20am.

A wake will follow the service at the Holmfield Arms on Denby Dale Road.