A former chairman of Wakefield Council and deputy mayor of the city has passed away, aged 88.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
James William Cranswick BEM was elected as a local councillor for Wakefield in the early 1970s and served the district for more than 20 years.

His son, Colin, said: “I believe it was 1973 when he was elected as Deputy Mayor and the following year was elected as the first chairman of Wakefield Metropolitan District Council.

"He was also a magistrate, becoming Chairman of the Bench.”

Mr Cranswick was awarded the BEM in the mid-1980s.
Mr Cranswick also held the office of Chairman of The Police Authority, the Health Authority, Education Authority, the Parole Board, and of Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club.

In the mid-1980s he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

Paying tribute, the Royal Army Medical Corps Association, said on their website that Mr Cranswick joined the RAMC as a National Serviceman in 1951 and served until 1953 having attained the rank of sergeant.

On his completion of service, he returned to work on the railways as an engine driver and also spent time with the Territorial Army.

Mr Cranswick leaves wife Elizabeth, son Colin, daughter Ann and grandchildren, Rachael, Marc, Lauren and Daniel and great grandchildren; Megan, Mason, and Isabel.

For those who knew Mr Cranswick, or wish to show their respects, the funeral will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on October 17 at 11.20am.

A wake will follow the service at the Holmfield Arms on Denby Dale Road.

Donations can be made to Oak Park Care Home Residents, Walnut Lane, Dewsbury.

