'Offload has the ability to change and saves lives': weekly men's mental health sessions back at Featherstone Rovers RLFC
Men are invited to go behind the scenes at Featherstone Rovers RLFC to find out how players, coaches and referees stay mentally strong as well as physically fit, thanks to the successful men’s mental health programme, Offload.
The programme aims to help challenge how the sporting world tackles issues such as depression and anxiety.
The project is open to all men aged 16 and over and offers them the chance to meet and talk with current and former professional players to learn techniques that Rugby League clubs use to manage the mental and physical fitness of players.
Head of the Rovers Foundation, Amy Hardman, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing this project back to it’s journey in Featherstone, after being on the road and delivering in community clubs and more recently HMP Wakefield.
"We hope the amazing work that is being done across the sport of Rugby League as a whole will provide much needed support and coping mechanisms in our communities to tackle mental health.’
Over the course of the 6-week ‘season of fixtures’, men build their own mental fitness, whilst having fun, in a relaxed atmosphere and develop coping strategies to challenge difficult situations and learn how to recognise when people close to them may need their support.
Rugby League Cares head of community, Emma Goldsmith, added: “We are thrilled to be able to deliver Offload fixtures at Featherstone and are looking forward to making the same positive difference to the lives of Rovers fans as we have seen at Salford, St Helens, Widnes and Warrington.
“Offload has a fantastic ability to not just change lives, but to save lives as well. We know that lots of men in Rugby League communities are struggling in these very challenging times and Offload can help equip them with the techniques and skills needed to develop and maintain good mental wellbeing."
After the six fixtures, each club Foundation invites men to be a full member of the Foundation squad; offering men a whole range of options from physical activity sessions, to heritage work and volunteering opportunities.
The weekly sessions start on Wednesday, April 19 at 6pm in the clubhouse at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium.
To register for these free sessions please contact [email protected]