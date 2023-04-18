The programme aims to help challenge how the sporting world tackles issues such as depression and anxiety.

The project is open to all men aged 16 and over and offers them the chance to meet and talk with current and former professional players to learn techniques that Rugby League clubs use to manage the mental and physical fitness of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of the Rovers Foundation, Amy Hardman, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing this project back to it’s journey in Featherstone, after being on the road and delivering in community clubs and more recently HMP Wakefield.

Featherstone Rovers players have promoted Offload by wearing a t-shirt with its logo.

"We hope the amazing work that is being done across the sport of Rugby League as a whole will provide much needed support and coping mechanisms in our communities to tackle mental health.’

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the 6-week ‘season of fixtures’, men build their own mental fitness, whilst having fun, in a relaxed atmosphere and develop coping strategies to challenge difficult situations and learn how to recognise when people close to them may need their support.

Rugby League Cares head of community, Emma Goldsmith, added: “We are thrilled to be able to deliver Offload fixtures at Featherstone and are looking forward to making the same positive difference to the lives of Rovers fans as we have seen at Salford, St Helens, Widnes and Warrington.

The aim of the programme is to provide much needed support and coping mechanisms to men in the sporting world.

“Offload has a fantastic ability to not just change lives, but to save lives as well. We know that lots of men in Rugby League communities are struggling in these very challenging times and Offload can help equip them with the techniques and skills needed to develop and maintain good mental wellbeing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the six fixtures, each club Foundation invites men to be a full member of the Foundation squad; offering men a whole range of options from physical activity sessions, to heritage work and volunteering opportunities.

The weekly sessions start on Wednesday, April 19 at 6pm in the clubhouse at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium.