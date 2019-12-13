Old mill could be converted into a new restaurant

An empty listed building in Newmillerdam could be converted into a restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to redevelop The Old Corn Mill on Barnsley Road.

A design and access statement provided will the application said the Capri Group, – which has restaurants at Horbury Bridge and just north of the city centre – had an arrangement in place to run the site if plans are approved.

The existing part of the building would be redeveloped and an extension would be built under the plans.

The statement said: “The proposed redevelopment of the Old Corn Mill provides an opportunity to restore an existing listed building and to provide a long term future use.

“It is understood local associations and residents are keen to see the Mill back in use, well maintained and once again at the centre of the village.

“The proposed development would make a major contribution to Newmillerdam.”