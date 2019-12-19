Old social club site given housing approval

The site of a former working men’s club could see 14 family homes built after a new planning application was given approval.

The properties will be built on the land once occupied by Lupset WMC, at 254 Horbury Road.

The plans show a mixture of detached and semi-detached houses, 10 of which will have three bedrooms with the remaining four having at least four bedrooms.

The plans show that the site will be accessed from Horbury Road, but they will then split into two separate cul-de-sacs.

The site is currently fenced off after the former club was demolished.

It was last used as a second-hand car sales business, but since then had attracted vandals and arsonists.

Only last year a planning application was granted to build 19 homes on the site by VT Ventures in Middlestown.

The latest application has come from Rouse Homes.