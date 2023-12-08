News you can trust since 1852
January 1985 - Snow scene in Wakefield park
January 1985 - Snow scene in Wakefield park

Old Wakefield photos: Photos of Wakefield from the 1980s including newborn babies, schools, snow days and Noel Edmonds

These fabulous photos will take you on a trip back in time to Wakefield in the 1980s.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT

The pictures give a snapshot into life here in during the glorious decade and include newborn babies, junior anglers, snow days and even Noel Edmonds!

Take a look through and see you can spot anyone you know.

January 1985 - Presentation to Janet Hill and Martin Baker at Crofton High School.

1. 1985

January 1985 - Presentation to Janet Hill and Martin Baker at Crofton High School.

January 1985 - Thornes Methodist School celebrate 10 years.

2. Celebrate

January 1985 - Thornes Methodist School celebrate 10 years.

Wakefield schools RL team in 1985.

3. Team

Wakefield schools RL team in 1985.

Highbridge Players present 'Sinbad the Sailor'

4. 1985

Highbridge Players present 'Sinbad the Sailor'

