Old Wakefield photos: Photos of Wakefield from the 1980s including newborn babies, schools, snow days and Noel Edmonds
These fabulous photos will take you on a trip back in time to Wakefield in the 1980s.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT
The pictures give a snapshot into life here in during the glorious decade and include newborn babies, junior anglers, snow days and even Noel Edmonds!
Take a look through and see you can spot anyone you know.
