Olympian to bring thousands of swimming lessons to Wakefield with new Xscape pool

Around 2,000 new swimming lesson slots will be created at the state-of-the-art swim! centre with around 70 per cent already snapped up by families.

A seven-figure sum is being invested in the site, which will create up to 20 new jobs at the leading visitor attraction in the district.

Four-time Olympic medallist, Becky, co-founded the business – alongside Steve Parry MBE and Adrian Turner – which now runs in partnership with JD Gyms.

The swim! team also offer a unique free water safety Olympian assembly to primary schools to help educate children on the dangers like reservoirs, rivers and lakes.

The centre, which turns 20 later this year, is now almost fully let following other recent openings in the last two years, including the £2m Gravity Max E-karting experience, JD Gym, Taco Bell, Five Guys and The Escapologist.

Water is set to flow into the pool later in August ahead of an official opening in early September in time for the start of the new school year, at the unit located on the main mall near Gravity Rocks climbing.

Becky Adlington OBE said: “We’re on a mission to help make sure every child in the country knows how to swim.

"We estimate that currently in the UK, one in four children can’t swim by the time they go to secondary school and that’s what we want to change. It’s a life-saving skill and we believe it’s vital for children to learn as early as possible.

“Xscape Yorkshire is an amazing venue which already offers a huge range of exciting physical activities, so we’re delighted to be able to tick that final box covering all things water.”

Jason Warren, Xscape Yorkshire General Manager, said: “This is another major marquee signing for Xscape Yorkshire. It’s our first ever swimming pool and will not only allow thousands of children the chance to learn to swim, but perfectly complement our array of amazing activities.