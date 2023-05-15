Olympic legend Becky Adlington’s learn to swim centre coming to Xscape, creating jobs

Due to open in September, swim! is a tailor made, exclusive facility offering world-class swimming lessons for little ones between the ages of three and 11.

The new centre will be full of expert teachers leading fun lessons, in a clean, modern, and family-friendly venue creating around 10- 12 new jobs.

The member-only bespoke centre will have a viewing lounge with free Wi-Fi, a coffee machine and a small play area.

Four-time Olympic medallist Becky Adlington OBE is supporting the next generation of swimmers by opening a state-of-the-art learn to swim facility at Xscape Yorkshire.

The centre will also have fully accessible changing facilities as well as a pram park, baby changing, hair dryers and lockers.

swim! Xscape Yorkshire will be situated on the attraction’s main mall and will be open seven days a week, with free parking.

Becky Adlington, co-founder at swim!, said: “Swimming is an essential life-saving skill and we are determined to make sure swimming is accessible for all children. Xscape Yorkshire is a fantastic location for us and we’re excited to be opening our 11th venue across the UK.

“The pool will be heated to a comfortable 31 degrees so it’s perfect for the little ones.”

The new centre is due to open in September.

Mark Welsby, Xscape Yorkshire’s centre manager, said: “This is yet another major signing for Xscape Yorkshire, further expanding our offer to visitors from across the country.

