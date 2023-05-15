Olympic legend Becky Adlington’s learn to swim centre coming to Xscape, creating jobs
Four-time Olympic medallist Becky Adlington OBE is supporting the next generation of swimmers by opening a state-of-the-art learn to swim facility at Xscape Yorkshire.
Due to open in September, swim! is a tailor made, exclusive facility offering world-class swimming lessons for little ones between the ages of three and 11.
The new centre will be full of expert teachers leading fun lessons, in a clean, modern, and family-friendly venue creating around 10- 12 new jobs.
The member-only bespoke centre will have a viewing lounge with free Wi-Fi, a coffee machine and a small play area.
The centre will also have fully accessible changing facilities as well as a pram park, baby changing, hair dryers and lockers.
swim! Xscape Yorkshire will be situated on the attraction’s main mall and will be open seven days a week, with free parking.
Becky Adlington, co-founder at swim!, said: “Swimming is an essential life-saving skill and we are determined to make sure swimming is accessible for all children. Xscape Yorkshire is a fantastic location for us and we’re excited to be opening our 11th venue across the UK.
“The pool will be heated to a comfortable 31 degrees so it’s perfect for the little ones.”
Mark Welsby, Xscape Yorkshire’s centre manager, said: “This is yet another major signing for Xscape Yorkshire, further expanding our offer to visitors from across the country.
"To have Becky attached to this great activity really adds some stardust as well as offering more people the chance to learn to enjoy – and love – swimming.”