Held on Sunday, June 11 in Carr Lodge Park, Horbury, ‘Wakefield Walkies’ invites the canine-community along to enjoy a day full of activities guaranteed to get your dog’s tail wagging.

Setting off on the sponsored walk at 10.45am, all in attendance are then invited to enjoy the variety of activities taking place throughout the day including a judged dog show (with 11 categories to enter your canine-companion in to), have-a-go agility sessions, demonstration stands, family games and activities, food and drink offerings and more.

Alex Cunniff, events fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice and dog-dad to Ralph the Dachshund, said: “We are delighted to be bringing our Wakefield Walkies event back to Carr Lodge Park this year – last year’s event was a great hit and we are really excited to build on this success and make 2023’s event even bigger and better for all involved.

Over 100 dogs and their owners turned up to the inaugural Wakefield Walkies sponsored dog walk last year.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to our event sponsors – Richard Alan Engineering; and also to our event partners – Barkley and Co, whose support with this event is invaluable.”

Entry to the 2023 event is £7.50 per dog, with each entrant also receiving a special finisher’s gift upon completion and a goody bag of treats.

Entrants are also encouraged to try and raise a minimum sponsorship of £15 to further support the work of Wakefield Hospice.

Leading the way: Wakefield Hospice's popular sponsored dog walk is set to return this summer.

Entry into the Dog Show is £2 per category.

Alex added: “We are confident that this year’s Wakefield Walkies event will be great fun for all involved, whether just a ‘man and his dog’ or coming with the whole family – with a friendly-route suitable for dogs of all abilities.

“Every penny raised from this event helps us to provide care for local patients and families living in the Wakefield district so if you are able to raise sponsorship for this event it makes a big difference, now more than ever during these financially challenging times.”