The Prince of Wales Hospice’s popular fundraiser is returning next month with organisers promising it will be better and bigger than before.

The Cyclothon on Sunday May 14 at Pontefract RUFC has been extended to a family fun day – and will mark the 26th anniversary of the hospice’s longest running fundraising event.

This year the hospice has partnered with one of the UK’s leading cycling event specialists, Velo29 Events, to create a better experience for all those taking part.

The Prince of Wales Hospice Cyclothon, pictured here in 2019, is back this May and will feature a fun day and a new route

There are four distances to choose from; 17, 31, 73 and 104-mile routes that suit all abilities. The fun day at the rugby club – which is the start and finish location – will also include a variety of stalls, entertainment and fairground rides.

Adrian Greenwood, fundraising manager at hospice, said: “Following feedback from Cyclothon in 2019, there are a number of improvements such as enhancement to the routes, adding an extra route and new start/finish location at Pontefract Rugby Union Club.

"We are also planning a Family Fun Day so even if people are not taking part in the Cyclothon, they can come along for an afternoon of fun, all in the aid of local hospice care. A big thank you to Velo29 Cycling Event and Pontefract Rugby Union Club for supporting the event.”

20% of entry fees (excluding booking fee) will go towards the hospice, and people are welcome to fundraise and donate further to help local patients and their families.

The Pontefract-based hospice is using the event to raise vital funds to help their services continue to serve the community

For more information or to register for the Cyclothon please visit www.pwh.org.uk/cyclothon

