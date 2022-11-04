Named as ‘one of Britain’s best Christmas markets’ by The Guardian, The Hepworth Wakefield’s Festive Market has established itself as one of Yorkshire’s top shopping destinations for its carefully curated mix of independent artists, designers, makers and producers.

Visitors will find over 60 stalls each weekend, selling candles, ceramics, food and drink, homeware, jewellery, knitwear, prints, stationery and much more.

It will be the first major event to take place at Tileyard North, the refurbished textile mill opposite the gallery.This year’s markets – which will be held on November 26 and 27 and December 3 and 4 – will feature a mixture of familiar faces and a host of new names from across Yorkshire and further afield.

A stall from the Hepworth's Festive Market last year.

Stall holders include Sheffield-based ceramicists and designers, Catherine and Matt West aka Pottery Wes, Tom Archer of sustainable-minded Skógr Studio, who creates handmade, cubism-inspired wooden objects from reclaimed timber and Sarah Harris, whose prints of Yorkshire landmarks include locations that where favoured by Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore. Alongside the Festive Market, each weekend offers a fun day out for the whole family.

On both Saturdays, The Hepworth Wakefield will come alive with animations flowing across the building’s exterior, telling stories inspired by Barbara Hepworth, Yorkshire landscapes and the gallery’s riverside setting.

Designed by Illuminos, the projections will form part of the Light Up festival led by Wakefield Council from November 16 to 27 across the Wakefield district.

Families can get creative during drop-in festive decorations workshops, which are free to attend with an exhibition ticket and guaranteed to keep the kids occupied.Tileyard North is now home to the largest event spaces in Wakefield, presenting a series of multi-use venues that are set to host unforgettable live experiences.

This year's market will be held in the soon to be opened Tileyard North hub.

The previously derelict mills opposite The Hepworth Wakefield have been transformed into a 135,000 sqft creative industries destination which will officially open in early 2023.

Entry to the Festive Market is £2 or free for members and under 18s. Opening times on the Saturdays are noon to 7pm and the Sundays 10am – 5pm.