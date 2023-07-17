MKM opened the doors to its Snowfield Avenue branch in style with a special launch event for customers that was also attended by local dignitaries and a much-loved charity.

The Wakefield branch’s directors, John Brandon and Phil Barman, were joined by the Mayor of Wakefield Josie Pritchard and Alison Wainwright – a representative from Wakefield Hospice - to celebrate the opening of the new branch – the merchant’s 116th nationwide

John and Phil bring more than seven decades of combined experience to their new roles and have already made a positive impact on customers at the opening day.

MKM Wakefield’s branch directors, John Brandon and Phil Barman with the the Mayor of Wakefield, Josie Pritchard and Alison Wainwright, a representative from Wakefield Hospice.

Phil said: “The chance to bring our skills and experience to tradespeople and homeowners across Wakefield, via MKM, was an opportunity too good to pass up. We’re delighted to have opened our doors to trade and public and are now looking forward to working with our customers, offering them great service with a friendly and approachable outlook.

“What really sets MKM apart from the rest is its unique business model, which allows us to be in control of our own destiny and give customers the support that best meets their needs. We have the best team possible behind us, with everyone being an expert in their field giving us the ability to offer an unrivalled, friendly service.”

Councillor Pritchard said “I was delighted to officially open MKM Wakefield. I’m pleased to see a new business in the district flourishing and generating employment opportunities and I wish the team every success.”

In line with MKM’s wider commitment to supporting local charities and the local community, the branch has pledged its ongoing support to Wakefield Hospice with an initial donation of £1,400.

MKM Wakefield is found opposite Snowhill Retail Park.

John said: “For us it is key that we support the local community, and we are firm that our support of Wakefield Hospice and other local organisations will continue for years to come. Organisations like the hospice do amazing work supporting the community we are a part of, and it is great to have an opportunity to give back.”

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are very grateful to MKM Wakefield for their donation. This and their ongoing support will make a difference to the continued existence of Wakefield Hospice. It costs almost £4.5 million to run the hospice each year, so we rely on donations and fundraising to meet this cost.

“We feel privileged to have been chosen by MKM Wakefield as their favoured charity and the MKM team’s fundraising will help Wakefield Hospice to continue to care for people in our community when they are facing a very difficult time in their lives.”

Open to both the trade and public, MKM Wakefield is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art builder’s merchant that is conveniently located on Snowfield Ave, Wakefield, WF1 2GS.

