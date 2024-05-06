Celebrations were held at Pontefract Castle.Celebrations were held at Pontefract Castle.
Celebrations were held at Pontefract Castle.

One year on: A look back as crowds flocked to Pontefract Castle to celebrate King Charles' Coronation

It’s one year to the day that the country celebrated the historic moment that King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th May 2024, 14:00 BST

Crowds gathered at Pontefract Castle as the landmark opened its gates to the public for the start of a two-day celebration, which included its ‘Right Royal Day Out’ with entertainment and food.

Here are 16 pictures taking to you back to the celebrations.

Bernard and Julie Crook, with Penny Jackson and Mary Tyler for the kings coronation day at Pontefract Castle

1. Celebrations

Bernard and Julie Crook, with Penny Jackson and Mary Tyler for the kings coronation day at Pontefract Castle Photo: s

Photo Sales
Guy and Natalie Beckectt at Pontefract Castle for the kings coronation day Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Fit for a King

Guy and Natalie Beckectt at Pontefract Castle for the kings coronation day Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo: s

Photo Sales
Kings coronation day at Pontefract Castle Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. His Royal Paws

Kings coronation day at Pontefract Castle Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo: s

Photo Sales
Royal fans flooded the grounds of the Castle, ready to celebrate the new monarch. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Coronation crazy

Royal fans flooded the grounds of the Castle, ready to celebrate the new monarch. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Charles IIICoronation