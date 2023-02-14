More than 100 people enjoyed a free concert hosted by Opera North based on the music and story of Janáček’s opera, ‘The Cunning Little Vixen’ at the weekend.

The interactive show was led by a cast of professional opera singers and musicians where families were encouraged to sing singing and move around at the town’s historic landmark.

Councillor Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, Culture and Sport, said: “This was an absolutely fantastic event for Wakefield residents to experience the magic of opera, storytelling, and music, whatever their age.

Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, Culture and Sport,.

“Going to the theatre can be an expensive outing and being able to offer this to families for free this year is our way of helping to bring opera to our communities and to audiences who may not usually be able to access traditional Opera North performances.

The event marked the beginning of a series of activities for families across Wakefield and Pontefract during the schools’ half-term break.

The district’s popular Rhubarb Festival returns this weekend running from Friday February 17 to Sunday February 19 with a food and drink market, chef demos, street entertainment, music and more.

Residents can also look forward to the return of WordFest in May; the Castleford Roman Festival in June and Pontefract Liquorice Festival and Proms at the Castle in July.

Xavier Hetherington, Timothy Nelson and Marie Claire Breen in Little Listeners Mini Vixen.

For more information about all the events taking place across the district this year, visit the Experience Wakefield website.

