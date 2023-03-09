It comes as the number of people opposed to the proposed artwork near to Wakefield Cathedral continues to rise.

A planning application was submitted last month to put a bronze 1.9m tall sculpture on permanent display.

The sculpture, by artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, is earmarked for a site near to the cathedral and the entrance to The Ridings shopping centre.

An objection submitted by a Wakefield Council highways development officer states: “The proposal involves the permanent installation of a sculpture on land forming part of the public highway.

“It would cause an obstruction to the public at large and satisfactory functioning of the local highway network.

“Legally, vehicle access cannot be prevented. Vehicle access is necessary at permitted times within the precinct.

“This may arise outside these times too, such as for emergencies and building work.”

A total of 48 people have so far objected to the scheme, with just one supporting it.

Most of the complaints relate to the statue’s close proximity to the cathedral. Some claim the artwork would ‘mock Christianity’.

An objection from a cathedral volunteer states: “I wonder if one intention of placing the depiction of a sun god outside the cathedral is possibly an attempt to represent diversity to our community. If so, I would suggest that this is totally unnecessary and rather naive.”

Another opponent of the plan says: “As a local pastor I am concerned for the many in our community who are struggling financially and having to make sacrifices in this time of austerity.

“Art lovers may connect with the statue, and for the sculptor it has deep meaning, but for many it will be a meaningless insult when they are struggling to heat their homes or feed their children.

“As a Christian leader I wish to point out that the depiction of an Amazonian (or any other) ‘love god’ is in direct contrast and opposition to what the church believes and stands for. Our God of love is represented here in Wakefield by our Cathedral sited at the heart of our city.”

A third objector says: “I’m on board with the idea of having sculpture placed around the city, but the love god sculpture outside a building used for Christian worship is inappropriate. I’m sure this suggested placement has been done out of ignorance, but a new site needs to be found.”

The statue is one of five pieces of artwork planned for a Government-funded £1m sculpture trail through the city centre.

The sculpture was inspired by 19th century conservationist and naturalist Charles Waterton, who opened what is recognised as the world’s first nature reserve in the grounds of his estate near Wakefield.

Waterton has strong links to the city and was a sponsor of Wakefield Museum.

