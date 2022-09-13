Organisers cancel Five Towns Community Day this weekend
Organisers of Saturday’s Five Towns Community Day have cancelled the event.
By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:36 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:36 am
The group said: “Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the country has entered a period of national mourning.
“Other community events have been cancelled and as part of that community we have decided to cancel the community day in Pontefract Park on September 17.
“We don’t feel it appropriate to hold such an event during a period of national mourning and feel it isn’t fitting with the mood of the nation.”