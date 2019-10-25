Ossett Boys' Brigade member awarded the Queen's Badge

A Boys’ Brigade member has been handed the highest honour within the organisation - The Queen’s Badge.

James Senior is a member of the 1st Ossett troop and has spent two years working towards the badge. He was handed his award by the Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson.

Officer in charge of the group, Sandra Trout, said: “James worked very hard and served both the local community and The Boys’ Brigade and is most definitely a worthy recipient of this honour.”

James, who is from Middlestown, is now 17 and has been a member of the group since he was five.