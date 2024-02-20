Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ossett Brewery is spending more than £500,000 on the Riverhead Brewery Tap in the village of Marsden, near Huddersfield.

The project is a collaboration between Ossett Brewery and its sister company SALT.

Riverhead has been a cask ale haven since 1995, with an on-site brewery producing a wide range of ales including the much-loved Butterley Bitter.

The involvement of SALT will include craft IPA favourites such as Jute and Huckaback line up alongside nine cask ales.

The popular brewery tap will re-open on March 1 following several weeks of extensive renovation and refurbishment.

Work will mean the brewery moved up to the ground floor and the overall footprint of the site more than doubling in size.

The site will interconnect into the adjacent bank building next door, giving an added dimension to the taproom.

Ossett took Riverhead into its fold of brewpubs in 2009.

Last year SALT also joined with Ossett in the successful restoration of the historic Bingley, in Horbury Bridge.

Ossett Brewery & Pub Company co-owner Jamie Lawson said: “Riverhead Brewery Tap has played an important role in the Marsden hospitality scene for many years.

"This investment ensures its place at the heart of the community long into the future. We are also delighted to join forces with SALT after the huge success of The Bingley in Horbury Bridge.”

Sitting in the centre of Marsden in Peel Street, with views across the River Colne, the pub was voted Huddersfield CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Pub of the Season Summer 2023 and has been included in the Good Beer Guide for the past 10 years.

The new five-barrel brew house will take pride of place on the ground floor, surrounded by an inviting and spacious interior decor creatively combining the modern design of SALT and the original traditional features of the pub.

West Yorkshire street food vendor Baobros23, famous for award-winning Chinese steamed buns, will continue to supply Asian street food.