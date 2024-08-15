Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Ossett that looks after people with disabilities has announced it will close down over rising costs.

Livability York House Ossett, which is home to 15 people, said it will shut down following a review into financial viability and sustainability.

Livability, the charity that owns the home, said the review was to ensure the building was fit for purpose, future-proofed and could meet the needs of the people in its care.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, rising costs for the needed maintenance of this building have led to the decision to close.

York House. Picture by Google

"These maintenance projects are large and costly.

"After careful consideration, we have concluded that it is not possible to sustain the service and trustees have taken the decision to close Livability York House Ossett.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, the service has 40 strong years of history behind it and we do not underestimate the impact on the people we support and their families, especially those that have been longstanding residents of the service.

"Staff will be working closely with those we support and their social workers on individual transitional plans identifying suitable properties for their future needs.

"Livability will strive to maintain the best continuity of care and support the residents through this difficult time.

"Livability thanks the people we support, staff and supporters in the Ossett community who have contributed so much to the work of Livability locally.”

The Express has approached Livability for further information on how staff will be affected and when the home will close.