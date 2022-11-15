Ossett-based charity SCARD (Support and Care After Road Death), will hold its annual Oakleaf Remembrance Service at Leeds Minster on Sunday November 20.

The service honours and reflects the lives lost or affected by road accidents and is open to the public.

Hundreds of people bereaved and injured on the roads attend the service, which focuses on personal experiences, observations and readings from the victims’ families.

Carole Whittingham MBE, Founder of SCARD.

Families are encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones which are displayed around the church font and will have the opportunity to write their loved ones’ name on an Oakleaf which will be read out during the service.

The service also gives an opportunity to thank members of the emergency services and Yorkshire’s leading Civic Dignitaries, who will also be in attendance, for their support they provide to victims of road death and injuries.

SCARD founder, Carole Whittingham MBE spoke on the important service.

"SCARD’s primary objective is to support those who have been injured and bereaved relatives and friends of loved ones who have lost lives through a road traffic collision in the UK.

This year’s Oakleaf Service will be held at Leeds Minster this Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The Oakleaf Memorial Service is important as it gives an opportunity to attend a memorial service for them to remember their loved ones and also it gives a place for people to gather together, an opportunity for people to talk to others that are going through similar experiences,” she said.