Jessica Fahey, her partner, Charlie Mountain, and their son Jakob Mountain, 4, have raised over £1,000 for the MS Society by shaving their heads on Hallowe’en, yesterday.

The headshave – which was in the pipeline for around eight months – was on behalf of Jess’s boss at The Edge Hair and Beauty Salon in Ossett, Shelly Smith, who has lived with multiple sclerosis (MS) for over two decades.

Makeup artist Jessica, who had a long black mullet before the haircut, said: “I shaved all my hair off to raise money for my boss and friend Shelly.

"She has suffered with MS for over 20 years but has the most positive outlook on life and has never let it stop her.

"In this time, medicine has advanced so much but she still had to learn how to walk again, learn how to speak again, and at least 85 per cent of her body has been affected by MS.”

Jessica’s little boy was very excited for his haircut and even told his teachers at school that he was going to cut his hair off to raise money for people living with disabilities.

"Words can’t describe how proud I am of my family.

"Yesterday, Jakob and Charlie went first so I was a bit nervous to do it but I am so glad that I went through with it, in the end.”

MS is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

In the UK, more than 130,000 live with M and people are most likely to find out they have MS in their thirties, forties and fifties.

Jessica and her boss, Shelly.