Despite the weather forecast for thundery showers, there will still be dance and martial arts performances, music, shopping stalls, a fun fair, and food and drinks on offer, at the much-loved event on Saturday, July 8.

Now in its 32nd year, the gala, which is organised by the community group, Visit Ossett, returned to the precinct last year after being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Mark Ellerker, owner of Eller Coffee and chair of Visit Ossett , said: “Ossett Gala is a showcase of what we have to offer in Ossett. It is a great fundraiser for great causes. Hopefully the weather will hold up.

"There is a jam-packed programme of events that will go ahead in the town hall regardless of the weather.”

The gala sees thousands of visitors each year and helps a number of charities and organisations raise a significant amount of money from sales and donations, as well as giving back to the community by having a fun day out for all the family.

The gala will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, July 8.

The organisers are still looking for volunteers who can give even an hour of their time to help run the event. Email [email protected] if you can help.