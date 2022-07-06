Ossettt Gala returns to the precinct this weekend.

The gala celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019 but was postponed in 2020 and last year due to the pandemic.

Organisers Visit Ossett will celebrate the return of the gala with music, dance and drama performances in the market square and inside the town hall, as well as all the usual stalls, food and drink.

In 2016, Building Ossett Better Community Interest Company (BOB CIC), which was formed in 2013 to create a more vibrant town through working with partners, reinvesting time and money into the Ossett economy and community, took over the annual responsibility of the long standing Ossett Gala.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to inactivity and limited funds throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the CIC was dissolved earlier this year and BOB was rebooted as Visit Ossett to “focus on three main events”, namely, Ossett Beercart, Ossett Gala and a new scarecrow festival.

The Gala sees thousands of visitors each year and helps a number of charities and organisations raise a significant amount of money from sales and donations, as well as giving back to the community by having a fun day out for all the family.

A spokesperson for Visit Ossett, said: “2020 brought a stop to all our events and income, meaning we were unable to reinvest anything into the community, which unfortunately also extended into 2021.

“As government restrictions eased in 2022, we made the decision to dissolve the existing CIC to ensure all our income can be reinvested into the community.

“Due to the period of inactivity, volunteers and resources dwindled, so the decision was made to reboot BOB as Visit Ossett in 2022 and focus on 3 main events, Ossett Beercart, Ossett Gala, and a new Scarecrow Festival paired with a historic themed day.

“We are always wanting volunteers to help out organise, manage and run the events, so if you have some free time and want to give back to your community, get in touch today.”

The gala will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, July 9.