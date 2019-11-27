Ossett Market Trader of the Year is hanging his apron up after 20 years

A popular trader is hanging up his apron after 20 years in Ossett Market

Peter Squires, 55, has been enjoying market life from the age of 13, following in his father, Geoff Squires, footsteps.

"Peter The Bread Man" says goodbye to his trading lifestyle.

He came to trade in Ossett in 1999 after leaving Dewsbury Market.

But he won't be giving up all together as he will be joining his wife, Debbie, at the Squires Family Deli, Bank Stree, Ossett.

He said: "The time is right now and I'm hoping my customers come and see me indoors - it will be a big change for me.

"I'll have to adapt and I will miss it. It's been a part of my life for so long."

Wife Debbie said: "We joke about it with each other, but I'm really looking forward to working alongside each other.

"We're all excited for him to be inside now!"

Ossett market shoppers know Peter to be the 'last one standing' on market days, regardless of the weather, and is well-known for his banter with customers.

But his dream has always been to own a deli - and now he feels is the time to start living that dream.

His valued customers have been leaving their well wishes on the Ossett Facebook page.

Jane Townsend said: "Aw, now I'll have to come to the deli to get my insults now, seeing as I've been getting them for almost 20 years. But I wouldn't have it any other way. Such a great bloke and the market won't be the same without you. But if you want to live your dream, then go for it. I wish you both every happiness."

Andy Gollick said: "The market will be a quieter place without you, Pete, but the market's loss is Debbie's gain. Good luck, pal."

Jacqueline Ratcliffe said: "I will miss the stall and his banter."