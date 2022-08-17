News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out

Ossett pub to host charity fundraising car boot sale

A Wakefield pub is hosting a car boot sale to raise funds for Macmillan this Bank Holiday

By Gemma Jimmison
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:54 pm
Silkwood Farm
Silkwood Farm

Silkwood Farm Pub and Carvery will host the event – which includes a bouncy castle to keep children entertained – from 8am to noon on Saturday, August 27.

Sellers will be required to pay a £10 donation fee to Macmillan for their space.

Read More

Read More
How Ossett homes can get TV interference fixed for free

To book, call the Mothers Way pub on 01924 283517. Spaces are expected to sell out fast.

Most Popular

To make a donation to Macmillan, go to: macmillan.org.uk

WakefieldOssettSellers