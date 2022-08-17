Ossett pub to host charity fundraising car boot sale
A Wakefield pub is hosting a car boot sale to raise funds for Macmillan this Bank Holiday
By Gemma Jimmison
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:54 pm
Silkwood Farm Pub and Carvery will host the event – which includes a bouncy castle to keep children entertained – from 8am to noon on Saturday, August 27.
Sellers will be required to pay a £10 donation fee to Macmillan for their space.
To book, call the Mothers Way pub on 01924 283517. Spaces are expected to sell out fast.
To make a donation to Macmillan, go to: macmillan.org.uk