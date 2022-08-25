Ossett reptile rescue centre bursting with unwanted pets

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reptilia Exotic Animal Rescue is full to capacity with more than 30 animals in their care, from and lizards to tortoises, all looking for new homes.

Kayleigh said: “With less people turning to adopt species and more being bred independently, we are struggling to adopt animals out. We’re at a standstill.”

She said they are getting many applications a day from people all over the UK for species including Iguanas and House Geckos. leading to Kayleigh urging people to think carefully before buying an exotic pet.

More than 30 animals are looking for new homes.

"We advise people to do indepth research and make sure you’re in a position to care for the animal properly.

"We have four tortoises, which can live for 80 years, often outliving the owners, so it’s important that thought is put into who is going to look after them when you’re no longer able - maybe even consider putting them into your will.”

Kayleigh said that the main reasons for people giving up their pets is down to the recent increases in energy costs and relationship breakdowns.

She said: “We also have had a case of someone adopting a snake and fetching it back into the rescue because they was 'bored' which is a huge shame because it ends up being a never ending cycle.

"We really need to get some of this animals new homes – including Rambo the Boa Constrictor who has been with us for three years.”