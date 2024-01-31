Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application relates to the construction of a single-storey extension to the south eastern side of the clubhouse, which would be independently used for the club’s junior teams.

It said the plans would meet modern safeguarding responsibilities.

A planning statement supplied by the club with its application says: “Like many other sporting clubs, Ossett Trinity Rugby Club is keen to promote, encourage and nurture young children in the benefits of sport.

Ossett Trinity Rugby clubhouse. Picture by Google

"Although many would say that activities like this should be government funded, clubs, via fundraising, are having to raise funds for children to stay involved in sport and overcome the current cost-of-living crisis.

“Sport and exercise can be a great way to boost young people’s mental health with improved mood and lower rates of conditions such as depression and anxiety being prevalent in young people who take part in regular physical activity.

"Not only does sport help reduce the risk of mental health conditions but it provides stronger connections with friends and the community that they are part of, making young people feel more secure in themselves.

"Building strong and trusting connections can be essential to young people’s development, as the ability to make friends and socialise sets them up for adult life.”

The extension would be constructed with brickwork to the walls that match the existing building.