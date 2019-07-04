Ossett school closed to all pupils after utility failure

An Ossett primary school is closed to all pupils today after a utility failure.

In a text to parents, South Parade Primary School, on Fairfield Rd, Ossett, said that the closure was due to a burst water pipe.

It is believed that the school had initially hoped to open for some pupils at 10am, but later decided this would not be safe.

Staff will continue to assess the situation and inform parents if a partial opening is possible later in the day.

It is not clear if the school plans to reopen tomorrow.