Ossett Town Hall organ to be restored to its former glory thanks to £500 donation

In the spirit of goodwill and to create a positive legacy, the team behind the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living PLUS development, Whitaker Grange, has donated £500 towards the restoration of the historic organ at the Ossett Town Hall, so that it can continue to be enjoyed by generations to come.

Owned by the Northern Theatre Organ Trust, the historic instrument has been providing entertainment at a wealth of special occasions over many decades, including weddings, exhibitions, and even a concert which was broadcast via BBC Radio 2’s ‘The Organist Entertains’.

Regular concerts, featuring the likes of Phil Kelsall MBE – principal resident organist at Blackpool Tower Ballroom -, continue to be popular amongst the Ossett community – and it is only through donations, such as the one by McCarthy Stone, that the NTOT can afford to maintain the organ.

Ken Wilson, Vice Chairman at Northern Theatre Organ Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to McCarthy Stone team for its support.

L-R: Harry Brown, Ken Wilson, Richard Slater, Daniel Thomas and Joanne Harris.

"We rely heavily on donations and volunteers to carry out maintenance, so with the help of McCarthy Stone’s donation, we can work towards replacing the blower, which is a vital part of the organ to ensure it continues to play and create the beautiful sounds it’s known for.

"More than 50 years on, the organ is continuing to bring joy to the community – and we’re looking forward to our next event which is a performance by Phil Kelsall MBE on February 4.”

Gemma Tuft, Area Sales Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “An important part of what we do here at McCarthy Stone is support local activities and initiatives in the towns and communities in which we build to help create a lasting, positive legacy.

"Therefore, we’re delighted to lend our support to Northern Theatre Organ Trust, whose instrument is housed in Ossett Town Hall, especially at such a significant time of year. We hope our donation will bring more people from the community together to experience the organ’s powerful symphonies.”

