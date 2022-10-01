Ossett-based mum and musician Jenna Fan created the group after acting on a lifelong dream to start a choir that sings pop songs.

She decided to take the plunge and secured a regular rehearsal slot at Newspring Church in Ossett in September 2017.

Word spread rapidly about the choir and there was a big turn out at the first rehearsal, with 25 people attending.

On song: Ossett's Local Vocals celebrated its fifth birthday.

Jenna now runs the weekly rehearsals for over 50 members with her friend Julie Townend who has been in the choir from the start but soon took on the permanent role of piano accompanist.

Julie said: “The choir is not your average choir, the singers do funny warm ups each week and get to learn a wide variety of pop songs.

"They have regular workshops at their rehearsals.

"The next workshop the choir has coming up is an African workshop run by Bruce Ncube. Jenna is always creating new and interesting opportunities for the choir to take part in. She has a real positive drive that is very infectious.”

Jenna added: "We still have a good core of people who joined on that first night five years ago, so thank you to our members for your dedication and commitment and for making all our newcomers so welcome.

Just before the summer break the choir arranged and performed a mashups of songs and members of the group are currently learning Bohemian Rhapsody in British Sign Language and have released their own single Dark Clouds.

The choir enjoys performing in and around Ossett, often performing at community events as well as putting on winter and summer concerts.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic the choir rehearsed in some very extraordinary places including a farm, football pitch, cricket club and a car park .

Since its inception, the choir has grown steadily and Local Vocals now have sister choirs in France – Assou Lezzert in Albi – and in the United States – Aurora Singers in San Francisco.

The choir hopes to travel overseas to visit the sister choirs in the future to perform together.