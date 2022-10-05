The ride on Sunday (October 2) was organised by keen motorcyclist, Jules Wooley, who lived in Lofthouse for over two decades with his late wife, Julie, and son, Alex.

Jules and 19 other riders from his motorcycle club, Wharfedale Motorcycle Group, raised the money for the hospice that took care of Julie during her final days with cancer in 2017.

Jules and Julie had been together for 27 years and married for 18 months before she lost her battle.

He said: "The ride was great, it was a bit stressful as a few people got lost but it was amusing and everyone made it to the pub to meet Alison from Wakefield Hospice to give her the cheque at 5pm.

"In the end, we ended up raising around £1,500 with more trickling in – and it is not bad as I wanted to raise more than the £160 I raised five years ago.”

He added: “I want to say thank you to Crazy Catz car garage in Baildon for supporting the cause and giving us some items to raffle off, as well as Flamborough Cottage and The Travellers Inn for their continued support.”

Jules set up Wharfedale Motorcycle Group around four months ago to meet like-minded individuals with a passion for motorcycles.

Jules now lives in Otley with his new wife, Claire, who also lost her late partner to cancer, and their blended step family.

All images are courtesy of Adam Mitchinson of Adam Mitchinson Photography and his website can be viewed here.

1. Money raised to go to Wakefield Hospice The money raised from the charity bike ride has been donated to Wakefield Hospice, which took care of Jules's late wife, Julie, in 2017.

2. The Travellers Inn The bikers met up outside The Travellers Inn, a pub that Jules frequented often when he lived in Wakefield.

3. Jules Wooley Jules Wooley, founder of Wharfedale Motorcycle Group.

4. A spot of tea and soft drinks The bikers enjoyed a spot of tea and some soft drinks at the Travellers Inn during their bike ride.