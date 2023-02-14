The project includes converting two floors of the building into a centre to provide sports, leisure and educational facilities targeted at 11 to 18 year-olds.

It is hoped the new centre will be the home of a boxing club, provide dance and yoga classes and help keep youngsters off the streets.

Planning permission for the project is being sought by the trustees of Reflections House, a charity which has premises next to the former Poundstretcher store.

The charity provides round-the-clock supported accommodation for people recovering from addiction issues.

Part of the application includes providing temporary accommodation for 19 vulnerable people on the second floor.

More than 140 people have objected since the planning application was submitted at the start of the year.

Objections includes concerns that it will lead to more anti-social behaviour in Castleford.

Trustees Paul Wright, Stan Foster and Niraj Mistry say they hope the project will help tackle the problem and form part of wider plans to regenerate the town centre.

Mr Mistry told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “A lot people are talking about anti-social behaviour in the town.

“We are an organisation geared up for safeguarding and have actually been asked by local business groups if we can help.

“Our aim is to do something really positive for the community.

“If you think about happens in Castleford, after 5pm, the only places that are open are takeaways, pubs and places to gamble.

“You have got kids hanging around the streets. If people are to have pride in their community, they need something which they can do.

“Our aim is to inspire people. What is currently seen as a eyesore will be transformed

“This is a real opportunity for the town and we really want to deliver something that will help the whole community.

Castleford Boxing Academy has been based at Reflections House for a number of years but hope to relocate to the new building.

Mr Mistry said: “They have been very successful. They are outgrowing it.

“We have kids aged seven-plus coming in every night and it is becoming increasingly popular.

“We have literally run out of space.

“We have so much to build on. There is so much potential for this area.

“We are all very passionate about this,” he added.

“There will be spin-off projects from this. We plan to work with other partners across the district and give them an opportunity to work from there.”

Reflections House offers a daily support structure which includes a 12-step recovery program for males, one-to-one counselling sessions, group sessions and therapy.

The trustees say the program has a 75 per cent rate.

Those successful in the recovery program are then provided with supported accommodation, known as ‘move-on’ houses.

Mr Wright said the temporary accommodation provided within the building would be a separate from the community hub.

Responding to concerns raised by the public, he said: “The top floor is basically about consolidating what is already out there – getting rid of the rented properties that we have got in the community.

“Someone has likened it to a prison. It’s not. We have likened it to it being like student accommodation.

“We are relocating it into one place where they can be all together and help each other.

“It’s like a fellowship, where they are all brothers. It is more like family. It’s peer support.

“They are still supported 24/7 and trying to reintegrate back into society.

“We are not trying to sneak anything through or do anything underhanded. We are not even bringing anybody new into the place.

“We are quite happy for anybody with concerns to come and talk to us. You can come in, we will show you around the place. We openly encourage people to come and talk to us.”

The trustees said the community hub will be targeted toward young people aged 11 to 18 but will be inclusive for all in the community.

If the scheme is approved, local school children will be asked to help give the new building a name.

Other plans include having warm spaces to help people struggling with fuel poverty.

Services designed to tackle loneliness among the elderly will also be provided.

>Mr Foster, who is also the CEO for Giving Advice and Support to People in Emotional Distress (GASPED), said it is hoped the new facility will create around 20 new jobs.

He said: “We are in an area that is in the top ten per cent of deprived areas in the country.

“We want to provide facilities that lots of young people don’t have at home.