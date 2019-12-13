‘Our children will be at risk’ say residents objecting to plan to let HGVs drive through estate

Residents on a Wakefield housing development say their lives will be made a misery if lorries are allowed to drive by their homes at night.

More than 150 people have objected to a planning application that would mean HGV vehicles are allowed to operate until 11pm on weeknights by the Silkwood Park estate off Dewsbury Road.

They said the extra traffic will put children in danger and the noise would be a huge disturbance. Matt Jagger, a marketing manager who lives at Silkwood Park said: “It will be dangerous for the children and families of the estate, create much more noise pollution at unsociable hours and cause further traffic disruption on the entrance to the estate.”

A total of 156 objections had been made to the application as the Express went to print. One person said: “We have an almost one-year-old and we really want her to be safe, and sleep in a quiet environment.” Another said: “Children will be walking or biking or playing around the estate and this will severely impact on their safety. Especially as the park is on that side of the estate.

“There will also be extensive pollution from the diesel vehicles which is unacceptable.”

A further objection said: “You don’t have to be a genius to know that traffic and children don’t mix. This can only lead to one thing – accidents or a fatality.” The land is currently allocated for “general light industrial, research and development, and storage and distribution uses”.

The developer said 200 jobs could be created by the work on the site but more access was needed.

It said if the hours for HGV access were increased the plan would “maintain acceptable levels of amenity for residents” and a noise assessment survey had been undertaken.

In a letter, it said: “The submitted acoustic assessment demonstrates that extending the permitted hours of operation in the manner proposed would not lead to disruption beyond acceptable parameters, subject to appropriate mitigation.

“The enclosed proposals will assist with delivering significant economic benefit for the city and immediate local area, without any harm arising.”

The plans would mean HGVs have access 6am to 11pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.