"Our hearts will never fill the void he left": Family pay tribute to tragic cyclist killed in Normanton

Alan Tankard, 33, died following the collision on Wakefield Road, at around 11.20pm on Wednesday, April 13.

Since then thousands of pounds have been raised to help pay for his funeral costs. Click here to donateHis sister Shannon told the Express: "Alan had the biggest heart and would always put others above himself, despite not having much.

"It was rare to ever see a smile off his face. He brought love and kindness wherever he went, along with a joke.

A life cut short....Alan Tankard.

"He didn’t deserve this and our family and his friends are beyond devastated.

"Memories will be forever cherished but our hearts will never fill the void he left. Alan was taken at such a young age in such a tragic way and we will fight to get the justice that he deserves."

Born in Pontefract, he and his family moved to County Durham when he was just 12 but he struggled at school due to his ADHD.

He studied childcare at college in Durham, and spent time in the Territorial Army.

Shannnon said: "He was a very cheeky young boy who loved to play pranks and make people laugh.

"He loved to spend time with his brothers and sisters. He’s always loved being outside from being a young child. He was always walking and especially being out with the dogs. He loved camping also."

He later moved back to West Yorkshire where was often seen out with his beloved Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Daisy.

"He adored her and was never with out her," said Shannon.

"He gained a lot of friends in Normanton and was a very loved member of the community."

Meanwhile, Lee Beevers, 26, from Normanton, has been remanded into custody and will be appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 13.