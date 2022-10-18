Our unsung heroes recognised for outstanding contributions made across the district

Alba Stogden with Marie Szczepansk of the Sanders Partnership, sponsors of the People’s Choice award and Duncan Wood, the host of the evening. (Image by Andy Plues of Ja Ja Photography)

Held on Friday, October 14 at Wakefield Cathedral, 220 guests enjoyed an evening of fundraising fun as they came together to recognise the wonderful work of the 10 finalists who have all made contributions to their local communities and beyond.

The ceremony was hosted by presenter Duncan Wood, who spoke warmly about the award’s previous host, TV personality Harry Gration, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The People’s Choice Award was won by Alba Stogden, an eight-year-old from Pontefract who has raised more than £20,000 for mental health charities through sponsored walks and challenges.

With the Overall Winner particularly difficult to decide upon, it was presented to two finalists, Dorne Pottage of The Bag Fairies, and Jane Robinson of The Tiny Hands Baby Bank.

Panel member Tim Hill said: “There was nothing between the two overall winners, who do similar work and who go above and beyond to support people in need within their localities.

"It seemed appropriate to award them both with the additional accolade, which is thoroughly well deserved.”

Tiny Hands Baby Bank began in Jane’s living room in Pontefract, and she has helped hundreds of families across the district, predominantly providing clothes, nappies and baby equipment. She also runs an annual Christmas appeal that ensures no child goes without.

Dorne and her team of volunteers, at The Bag Fairies, a clothing bank in South Kirby, source and distribute household items, linens and bedding to people in need. The organisation relies entirely on donations and fundraising, for which Dorne constantly canvasses.

Dorne said: “Jane and I often work together. We pass items between our organisations if we have them when the other is on the lookout, and I’m particularly honoured to be sharing the award with her. Everybody who has been nominated does the work they do because they care.”