Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this April

3 . BEYOND THE BASSLINE

From April 6 – August 25. The upcoming exhibition Beyond the Bassline shines a spotlight on different voices and perspectives to celebrate Black British music as a form of entertainment and vehicle for community, as well as a source of liberation, protest and education. Stepping into carnivals, clubs and record shops across the country, Beyond the Bassline draws on different places that have cultivated creative expression and inspired a number of Black British music genres. Taking place at Wakefield Library April 6 – June,15 and Pontefract Library June 24 - August 25. Photo: Wakefield Council