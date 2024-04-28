Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this May

1 . WORDFEST

Throughout the whole of May, local libraries and other venues across the entire district are celebrating words by holding hundreds of free, exciting events and activities for WordFest as part of Our Year- Wakefield District 2024. Tales of Wonderment by What’s the Story? can be enjoyed by children and their adults of all ages. Join them in a whistlestop tour of Wakefield district’s heritage and experience real life stories in a way you have never done before, engaging all the senses. Sing, dance, create and absorb yourselves in a truly interactive and memorable workshop. Taking place at Castleford Library, Featherstone Library, Airedale Library, Normanton Library, Hemsworth Library, Pontefract Library, Stanley Library, Sandal Library, South Elmsall Library, Wakefield Library, Horbury Library and Walton Community Library.Also, Up and Away! Join Tmesis Theatre on an exciting journey as they take you back to the Merrie Fair, Wakefield 1827, as the crowds gather to witness the daring hot air balloon mission of the mysterious Brown Brothers! An interactive family friendly show using words, puppetry, and physical theatre, in a celebration of hope and dreaming the impossible. Taking place at Hemsworth Library, National Coal Mining Museum, Horbury Library, Stanley Library, Wakefield Library, Normanton Library, Pontefract Library, South Elmsall Library, Featherstone Library, Airedale Library and Pontefract Castle. Photo: Wakefield Council