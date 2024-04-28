Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this May
As Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 continues its programme of 366 things to do in the Wakefield district, there’s lots going on throughout May.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
And in May, there’s something for everyone, whether it’s the Ossett Beercart is a weekend, Geology Rocks at the National Coal Mining Museum or meeting George Webster – the inspiring CBeebies star and BAFTA winner who is heading to Wakefield Cathedral.
Throughout the whole of May, local libraries and other venues across the entire district are celebrating words by holding hundreds of free, exciting events and activities for WordFest as part of Our Year- Wakefield District 2024. Tales of Wonderment by What’s the Story? can be enjoyed by children and their adults of all ages. Join them in a whistlestop tour of Wakefield district’s heritage and experience real life stories in a way you have never done before, engaging all the senses. Sing, dance, create and absorb yourselves in a truly interactive and memorable workshop. Taking place at Castleford Library, Featherstone Library, Airedale Library, Normanton Library, Hemsworth Library, Pontefract Library, Stanley Library, Sandal Library, South Elmsall Library, Wakefield Library, Horbury Library and Walton Community Library.Also, Up and Away! Join Tmesis Theatre on an exciting journey as they take you back to the Merrie Fair, Wakefield 1827, as the crowds gather to witness the daring hot air balloon mission of the mysterious Brown Brothers! An interactive family friendly show using words, puppetry, and physical theatre, in a celebration of hope and dreaming the impossible. Taking place at Hemsworth Library, National Coal Mining Museum, Horbury Library, Stanley Library, Wakefield Library, Normanton Library, Pontefract Library, South Elmsall Library, Featherstone Library, Airedale Library and Pontefract Castle. Photo: Wakefield Council
On May 25, The Big Sing is a community sing along for people affected by dementia and their family, friends, supporters, and champions organised by Memory Action Group. This is a magical event in a fun and supportive environment, using the power of music and collective voices to bring people together and lift spirits. Photo: Wakefield Council
On May 29 - Meet George Webster, the inspiring CBeebies star and BAFTA winner! He made history when he became the first CBeebies presenter with Down Syndrome, quickly becoming a beloved fixture on the channel. Have a chance to ask questions about everything from representation, to CBeebies, Strictly Come Dancing, winning a BAFTA and being the young person of the year at this year’s Yorkshire Awards. Discover how George’s positivity, determination and pride in his identity can inspire us all to be the best versions of ourselves. Photo: Wakefield Council
May 26: Join The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract for their annual Spring Fair in their beautiful gardens. The event is fun for all the family with stalls, musical performances, lawn games, and surprise guests. Get your family together to support your local hospice with this fun day out. Photo: NW