Our Year - Wakefield District 2024: 10 top things to do across Wakefield this February

4 . Karen Wright talk

When: February 16 at 4.30pm. Karen Wright takes us on her journey from growing up in Featherstone and Pontefract to moving to Wakefield, her Great British Bake Off Experience and becoming an author, with all the many twists of fate in between. She will talk about her philosophy on life and how she makes things happen! This talk is the first of many during 2024 as Our Year hosts an aspirational series of talks and events around the Wakefield district as part of Key to the North. Photo: Wakefield Council