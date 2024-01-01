Our Year - Wakefield District 2024: 10 top things to do across Wakefield this year

As Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 kicks off its programme of 366 things to do in the Wakefield district with many events throughout January and beyond.
From music and cycling events to theatre productions and fun for all the family, there’s something for everyone.
Wakefield Council is also hosting a 24 in 24 celebration, which will see 24 events take place on one jam-packed day in January, to celebrate the new year.
Events on offer include an art workshop with local artist Holly Greenwood at Pontefract Castle, an introduction to coffee roasting at Castleford Queens Mill and an Open Learning Disability Rugby League session at Featherstone Rovers.
There will also be tours and demonstrations at The Hepworth Wakefield and Grow Wakefield, as well as walks led by Horbury’s Walking Fit.
They will provide a chance for residents to experience something out of the ordinary and try their hand at something new.
1. Launch at Wakefield Cathedral
Join in the fun from at Wakefield Cathedral for the official start of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 on Saturday, January 13 from 1pm-3pm. Expect a joyful showcase of all things to come across 2024 with information about the programme, live music, free face-painting, crafts, and much more. At 2pm, Yorkshire Prose’s Ben Taylor will perform a specially commissioned poem about the district, celebrating the start of Our Year. All welcome, free to attend, no booking necessary. Photo: Wakefield Council
2. Wonders of Wakefield cycle ride
Join the Wakefield District Cycle Forum on Saturday, January 7 at 10am – 3pm as they guide you around sections of the 21 mile Wonders of Wakefield cycle route. Take in the scenic countryside trails and off road routes that weave its way around our district, taking in the ‘wonders’ that makes Wakefield great! This ride departs from The Hepworth Wakefield Garden – a little oasis of calm in the city centre. Free, booking essential at www.experiencewakefield.co.uk Photo: Getty
3. Light Organ
Saturday,January 20 from 6pm-8pm. Visit Yorkshire Sculpture Park for the final Light Organ Late. For this final performance, Light Organ will be activated by YSP’s poet in residence Keisha Thompson for a powerful evening of sound, song, music and poetry. Light Organ is the collaborative invention of local artists Akeelah Bertram, Adam Glatherine and creative technologist Simon Fletcher. Further information at www.experiencewakefield.co.uk Photo: Wakefield Council
4. Medieval Magnified
Head over to the West Yorkshire History Centre from now until April 24, 2024, to delve into the Middle Ages and put their medieval manuscripts under the microscope. This exhibition takes a close-up look at the fantastic medieval archives in the West Yorkshire Archive’s collections – including their oldest document from 1138! Explore the stories of how and why they were made and the incredible journeys that brought them to West Yorkshire and the calligraphy, seals and inks that make them so special. Photo: Getty