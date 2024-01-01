Our Year - Wakefield District 2024: 10 top things to do across Wakefield this year

4 . Medieval Magnified

Head over to the West Yorkshire History Centre from now until April 24, 2024, to delve into the Middle Ages and put their medieval manuscripts under the microscope. This exhibition takes a close-up look at the fantastic medieval archives in the West Yorkshire Archive’s collections – including their oldest document from 1138! Explore the stories of how and why they were made and the incredible journeys that brought them to West Yorkshire and the calligraphy, seals and inks that make them so special. Photo: Getty