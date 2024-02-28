Our Year - Wakefield District 2024: Top things to do across Wakefield this March

1 . Dragon Egg Week at Pontefract Castle

Head over to Pontefract Castle and help Ilbert the Dragon find all of his lost eggs for the Easter Dragon Egg Hunt which promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Or dress up and spread your wings, soaring alongside Ilbert on the Great Big Dragon Parade Join in throughout the week with different dragon-themed activities on every day including crafts, storytelling and games as well as the option to attend SEND families sessions. People all of all ages are sure to have an ‘egg-cellent’ time! From Saturday, March 23 – Monday, April 1. Monday – Friday opening hours: 8:30am – 4:30pm Weekend opening hours: 9:30am – 4:30pm Cost: Free. Photo: Wakefield Council