Our Year - Wakefield District 2024: Top things to do across Wakefield this March

Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
And in March, there’s something for everyone, whether help Ilbert the Dragon find all his eggs on a special trail at Pontefract Castle, cycling at Pugneys Country Park or watching a a hard hitting musical comedy about the 1984/85 miners’ strike.
Some events need booking – visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk to find out more.
1. Dragon Egg Week at Pontefract Castle
Head over to Pontefract Castle and help Ilbert the Dragon find all of his lost eggs for the Easter Dragon Egg Hunt which promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Or dress up and spread your wings, soaring alongside Ilbert on the Great Big Dragon Parade Join in throughout the week with different dragon-themed activities on every day including crafts, storytelling and games as well as the option to attend SEND families sessions. People all of all ages are sure to have an ‘egg-cellent’ time!
From Saturday, March 23 – Monday, April 1. Monday – Friday opening hours: 8:30am – 4:30pm Weekend opening hours: 9:30am – 4:30pm Cost: Free. Photo: Wakefield Council
2. The Longest Year exhibition at the National Coal Mining Museum
From March 6, 2024 to March 3, 2025. The Longest Year is a yearlong exhibition and programme of events, held at the National Coal Mining Museum. Opening on March 6 2024, it marks the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike. This exhibition considers the strike through memories and stories of miners and their families. Uniquely positioned at a former working colliery, the Museum will be addressing the broader picture of the strike and giving a voice to those who experienced it. Photo: s
3. Adaptive cycling at Pugneys Country Park
Taking place on March 1, the sdaptive cycling sessions give you the opportunity to explore Pugneys Country Park, with the support of the Experience Community Team. Choose from e-assist handcycles, e-assist foot-pedal recumbent trikes and e-assist 2-wheel pedal cycles. The sessions are free and available to adults from the Wakefield District as
part of Our Year’s Moving Festival. Photo: s
4. Still Lives at The Hepworth Wakefield
From March 1, 2024 to January 25, 2025, Still Lives will display more than 70 works by over 50 artists across two galleries, illustrating the enduring nature of the still life genre throughout different epochs in art history, including post-impressionism, British modernism, surrealism and contemporary art. The Hepworth Wakefield will also host an Opening Party on Friday, March 15 for the opening of their new exhibitions, a Print Fair preview and a celebration of Our Year. Photo: Wakefield Council