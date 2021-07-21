Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen backs Wakefield Hospice fundraising drive at Ravenseat Farm

Amanda, who is best known as the star of Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, has backed a hospice campaign to raise money with a half marathon hike.

Dubbed "Our Yorkshire Hike", the walk will begin and end at Amanda's Ravenseat Farm, in Richmond, and participants will be rewarded with cream tea on site.

Amanda said: “I know how hard charities were hit by the pandemic and it’s important to help them get back on their feet after such turbulent times.”

Amanda, who is best known as the star of Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, has backed a Wakefield Hospice campaign to raise money with a half marathon hike.

The sponsored walk is the latest in a series of fundraising drives from Wakefield Hospice, which faced a major funding challenge during the pandemic.

The Aberford Road-based charity cares for hundreds of in patients every year, and relies on fundraising events and public donations to meet a large proportion of its running costs, which are equivalent to more than £11,000 a day.

Last month, the hospice received a boost from singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald who thanked her supporters for raising £12,000 for the charity in memory of her later partner Ed Rothe.

Our Yorkshire Hike will take place on Saturday, August 21st, and include a 13 mile trek through the stunning Yorkshire Dales.

Registration is £45 per person, with a sponsorship target of £200.