Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Mock the Week comedian Tom Allen is heading to Wakefield - and he wants YOUR family to show him around

Comedian Tom Allen will film a pilot for a new TV show in Wakefield later this year - and he’s looking for a local family to show him around.

Tom Allen Goes To Town will celebrate a different town or city across the UK each week - and will begin with a pilot filmed in Wakefield.

Tom Allen. Photo: Rumpus Media

Known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Mock the Week and Celebrity The Crystal Maze, Tom will spend a week living in the city before hosting a live comedy entertainment show in the Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Announcing the show on Twitter, Tom said: “I am heading to Wakefield for a brand new TV show, and I for one cannot wait! I will need a tour guide though… any Wakey locals want to show me around? #wakeywakeyhereicome”.

In addition, he is searching for a local family to act as his tour guides, showing him the best people and places the city has to offer.

He will meet with local characters, take a look at topics of interest to the community and get to know the region.

The week will culminate in an as-live comedy show, which promises to be “a heart-warming and funny love letter to regional Britain, celebrating real people in beautiful, unsung places.”

In a statement, producers Rumpus Media said: “This summer the comedian Tom Allen is bringing his new TV show to your city to discover and celebrate everything Wakefield has to offer.

“Tom wants to get to the heart of the city, and in order to do so he is looking for a local family to act as his tour guides and show him around.

“If you are a proud citizen of Wakefield and want the opportunity to show of your city to one of the UK’s best loved comedians then we want to hear from you!”

Fancy a chance to be involved? Contact Rumpus Media by emailing thetomshow@rumpusmedia.co.uk to find out more.