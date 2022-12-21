Carol Lunn, a volunteer at the Wakefield church, aims for the club to run once a week on a Thursday to give parents a break from childcare for a few hours.

Four people including Carol have already offered their time but the club needs another four to eight people for it to get off the ground.

Volunteers will need to pass an enhanced DBS check and undergo safeguarding training before being accepted as a volunteer.

Father Jonathan Bish and parishioner, Carol Lunn.

Carol Lunn, said: “We’re looking for volunteers to help us run an after school club. It will be held one night a week on a Thursday, hopefully between around 2.30pm and 5pm.

"We’ve decided to run the club after everything that is going on now, with the bad weather and people going home to cold houses.

"We found out that St Anne’s in Wrenthorpe are running a similar programme that children really enjoy, so it is something that we definitely want to do.”

Carol aims to provide some snacks for the children as well as engage in a wide range of play including colouring, chess, and other arts and crafts activities.

The church hopes to run the after school club every Thursday in the New Year.

She added: “You won’t need to run around or anything like that, it is more playing games and arts and crafts.

"We will be offering warm drinks and toasted sandwiches – things that will see them through until teatime.”

To register your interest in volunteering, contact Outwood Parish Church on Facebook or via email at [email protected]