Outwood Primary Academy teacher recognised for outstanding contribution at teaching awards

Emma Hudson, D&T Lead at Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green was recognised at the annual awards, held atThe Institution of Engineering and Technology, on the banks of the Thames in London.

The Awards recognise the commitment and achievements of teachers, teacher trainers, education consultants and academics across primary and secondary schools and further and higher education.

Nominated and voted for by their colleagues or tutors, the awards are open to members and non-members nationally and internationally.

Lindsey Corbett, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green, said: “Emma has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of teaching and learning in D&T, not just within our academy, but across the Outwood Family of schools.

"She has developed a high-quality curriculum for primary years, resulting in us being one of a handful of primary schools to achieve the prestigious D&T Quality Mark.

“Emma has coached staff in how to rapidly improve quality first teaching and has inspired them to continue to raise standards and aspirations of our pupils. Her leadership enables colleagues to confidently deliver a high-quality curriculum as intended.”

Tony Ryan, CEO of the Design and Technology Association, said: “Emma is to be congratulated on her well-deserved award and celebrated for going above and beyond what might be expected in her contributions to supporting the subject of design and technology.

