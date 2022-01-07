Over 100 jobs up for grabs including skilled trades, customer service, offices and schools

The event is hosted by Step Up, Wakefield Council’s free skills and employment advice service, will be in the town’s library on Wednesday, January 12 from 10am to 2pm.

Companies will be on hand to speak with residents about more than 100 jobs available, including customer service, social care, skilled/trades, cleaning, office-based, driving, warehousing and schools.

Employers will be talking about what jobs are available, salary and benefits and what it is like working with their company.

Coun Darren Byford, cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and property said: “We are very much looking forward to the first of these fairs, organised by our flagship Step Up service which is here to help anyone who is without work and those already in work to progress.

“It’s great to bring together potential employees to meet employers in our district and find out about their available vacancies.

“A range of industries are represented, and we can help people to explore different vacancies - so it’s a fantastic opportunity to get involved and find out more - it could even take you on a new career path that you’d not considered before.”

Step Up offers free help to get people into work or get a better job, as well as to improve their training and skills to get more skilled and better paying careers.

The service provides individualised support to help residents write CVs, search and apply for jobs and coach them in job interview techniques.