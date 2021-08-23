Over 1,000 new jobs created at Specsavers as demand increases

|

This includes 111 job roles and 11 apprenticeships currently available in Yorkshire, from Admin Assistant to Audiologist.

According to the British Retail Consortium, one in five high street retailers have closed due to the pandemic, with thousands of people facing unemployment and one in 20 people who want a job unable to find one.

However, Specsavers is bucking the trend with vacancies including 400 retail roles in stores throughout the UK, many of which don’t always require optical experience, 61 Home Visits roles and 730 management and laboratory roles for more experienced job seekers looking for a new opportunity.

Head of Recruitment, Alan Gregg, said: "As well as people with optical or audiology experience, we are eager to find experienced retailers who put the customer at the heart of what they do.

"This will help us to continue to offer the highest standards of care in order to meet the pent-up demand brought about by lockdowns and social distancing restrictions.

"At Specsavers, we offer a variety of promising careers, each rooted in first-class training and support to help people meet their goals and aspirations. For those at the start of their career, or looking for a change of direction, we have 196 apprenticeships available – a tried and tested programme that has produced many success stories."

Specsavers UK Managing Director Paul Marshall said: "In the current climate we think it is important to invest in our communities and do all we can to get the high street back up and running.

"Apprenticeships will be key to rebuilding the jobs market, especially for young people. They can really help businesses develop and prosper and equip people with the skills and tools they need to become successful.

"We would love people to consider a career with us, even if it means doing something completely different to what they are used to, as we have such a broad spectrum of roles available and provide training at all levels.

"We always champion entrepreneurial spirit and many of our colleagues have gone on to own their own business - we now have 4,000 joint venture partners worldwide."