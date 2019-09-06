Over 140 jobs on the way with £60.9m City Fields latest development

A major house building scheme in Wakefield will create more than 140 temporary jobs, according to developers.

The house builder Avant Homes has started work on it the latest development on the City fields site after planning permission was granted by Wakefield Council.

JOBS PROMISE: Avant's Chris Coley says the development will create 140 jobs.

Located off the A6154, the £60.9 million development will lead to the creation of 224 homes.

Work is underway on the site, with the first homes due for completion in April 2020.

The building work is expected to take just over three years and will create up to 140 sales and construction jobs.

Avant Homes will also contribute £280,000 towards local transport provision and public art.

A spokesman said: “City Fields is one of 13 developments under construction by Avant Homes Yorkshire and its largest to date in Wakefield.

“Previous successful developments in the area include The Gateway on Bar Lane to the north of the city and Redwood in the nearby village of Crigglestone.”

Avant Homes’ Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, added: “We’re very pleased that planning permission has been granted for our City Fields site.

“It is in a location that is already hugely popular with home buyers and will be a significant development for us boasting our very latest design-led modern family homes and new enhanced specification.

“We’re expecting the development to prove popular with a wide variety of buyers.”

The whole of the 152-hectare City Fields will eventually be made up of around 2,500 new homes, leisure, retail and business space, a new primary school, health facilities and parkland.

Plans for supermarket, family pub, children’s nursery and a gym are also in the pipeline.

A 66-bed care home for the elderly is also currently being processed through the planning department, and could create 42 jobs if approved.

The city relief road, which opened in 2017 and was named Neil Fox Way, runs through the middle of the City Fields development and will link up the site to Doncaster Road at Agbrigg and Aberford Road at Stanley.