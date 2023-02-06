Overnight closures on A1 at Ferrybridge as preparations for Wentbridge viaduct improvements begin
National Highways are beginning preparations for major improvements to Wentbridge Viaduct - starting tonight.
The viaduct, a Grade II listed bridge which carries the A1 over the River Went, will undergo a programme of waterproofing and resurfacing, with road marking and studs also replaced.
The waterproofing under the road surface layer helps to protect the structure from corrosion and reduces the need for repairs in the future.
The main work on Wentbridge Viaduct is expected to begin in April and complete by autumn 2023.
Following the completion of the works, National Highways will also start to replace the central pier at the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge, along with the parapets, joints, surfacing and temporary realignment of the carriageway, which is expected to be complete in winter 2023.
To keep any disruption to a minimum, both structures are being improved using the same traffic management layout, which will include the installation of a contraflow, narrow lanes and a temporary barrier to keep the workforce safe.
The scheme will also minimise disruption by reducing the number of works on this section of the A1 in the future.
Enabling works and closures
Ahead of this programme, enabling work will take place to allow National Highways to install the contraflow. Engineers will upgrade contraflow crossover points, strengthen drainage covers and other survey work.
The enabling work will started today and is due to complete in March.
This will mean the closure of the northbound carriageway from Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge Interchange overnight, between 8pm-6am, on the following dates:
Monday 6 February
Tuesday 7 February
Friday 10 February
Monday 13 February
Tuesday 14 February
Monday 20 March
Tuesday 21 March
Wednesday 22 March
In addition, the southbound carriageway from Ferrybridge Interchange to Barnsdale Bar will be closed overnight between 8pm-6am, on the following dates:
Wednesday 8 February – Thursday 9 February
Wednesday 15 February – Friday 17 February
Monday 20 February – Friday 24 February
Monday 27 February – Friday 3 March
Monday 6 March – Friday 10 March
Monday 13 March – Friday 17 March
These closures will allow the installation of narrow lanes on the carriageway to keep traffic flowing on this route. A temporary safety barrier will also be installed to keep the workforce safe throughout the work and separate opposite flowing traffic.
A fully signed diversion route will be in place.
National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “While this work is carried out, we strongly advise people planning to travel in this area to plan their journeys in advance and allow more time to reach their destination.
“We’re also mindful that our work may cause disruption in the local area, where the traffic is being diverted. Please be assured that we are working hard to keep traffic on our motorway network as much as possible. In instances when traffic needs to be diverted on to local roads, we are asking drivers to use the A628.
“We apologise in advance to drivers and residents close to the work for any disruption, and we thank them in advance for their patience while this essential work is completed.”
During any closures, arrangements will be in place to ensure safe and easy access to any properties close to the A1 where the scheme is taking place. Residents and local councillors have already been contacted regarding this.
Information event at Darrington Golf Club
To help nearby residents get more information about this work, National Highways is holding a drop-in information day at Darrington Golf Club on Saturday, February 11 from 10am – 1pm where people to meet the team behind the programme and express any concerns they have about the work, or to find out more about what is taking place.