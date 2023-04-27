Owner of Agbrigg shop where police seized illegal cigarettes loses bid to return to business

Licensing chiefs said crime prevention would be “undermined” if Khalil Mohammed Mustafa was allowed to take charge of the shop in Agbrigg.

Mr Mustafa was stripped of his licence for Agbrigg General Store after officers found 400 counterfeit cigarettes during an investigation in October 2021.

It was also discovered that the store’s CCTV cameras had been adjusted to hide the illegal activity from authorities.

During the investigation, officers found 22 packs of illicit cigarettes at the corner shop, on Agbrigg Road.

Mr Mustafa lost his licence in April last year after it was reviewed by a Wakefield Council licensing sub-committee.

He then applied to the council to vary the shop’s licence to allow him to become the designated premises supervisor (DPS).

A DPS is the person who has day-to-day responsibility for the running of the business. Most businesses and organisations selling or supplying alcohol must have a DPS.

The application was rejected following another sub-committee hearing on Thursday (April 26).

Mr Mustafa’s application was opposed by West Yorkshire Police, who said they had “major concerns”.

PC Toby Warden told the meeting: “West Yorkshire Police believe, in this case, allowing Mr Mustafa to become the designated premises holder would undermine the licensing objectives, in relation to his previous involvement in what has occurred at this store.”

Mr Mustafa did not arrive on time to make representations to members of the sub-committee. He was present as the decision was read out.

Licensing officer Phil Jacques said members of the sub-committee were satisfied that approving the application would undermine licensing objectives relating to the prevention of crime and disorder.