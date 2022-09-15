Pakistan Flood Appeal: Wakefield raising funds and awareness for the people of Pakistan

Nearly 1,500 people – around 530 of them children – have died in the unprecedented floods that hit Pakistan with hundreds of thousands of people losing their homes in the disaster, now living in displacement camps, with many lacking adequate shelter and access to adequate food, clean water and sanitation.

The floods were brought on by heavy monsoon rain and landslides. Some major rivers breached their banks and dams overflowed, destroying homes, farms and critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and health facilities.

At least 18,000 schools have also been damaged or destroyed across the country due to the floods.

The government and the United Nations have blamed climate change for the surging waters in the wake of record-breaking summer temperatures.

The All Pakistan Physician and Surgeons of UK (APPSUK), a charity foundation run by doctors, has organised a stall on Saturday, September 17, for people to learn more about the appeal and, if possible, make a donation.

Dr Mohammed Anis Dosani, one of the executive members of the APPSUK, said: "I'm sure everyone is aware of the devastating floods in Pakistan.

"The stall will raise awareness of the people of Pakistan who are suffering and help them on a humanitarian basis."

The stall, which will be near Wakefield Cathedral, will be there from 9am to 4pm.